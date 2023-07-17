LaRose to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose officially announced his candidacy for the United States Senate Monday.

LaRose promised to run a campaign focused on “restoring Ohio’s voice and values to the Senate”, pointing to his statewide leadership experience and conservative voting record.

“Like a lot of Ohioans, I’m concerned about the direction of our country,” said LaRose. “As the father of three young girls, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American Dream. We have a duty to defend the values that made America the hope of the world.”

LaRose, a native of Akron and graduate of The Ohio State University, won re-election as Secretary of State last year.

“I’m running against two former Democrats in the Republican primary and an incumbent senator who has one of the most liberal voting records in the Congress,” said LaRose. “I’m the only candidate who can point to a consistently conservative voting record. I’m also the only veteran in the race, the only member of the military and the only parent of grade-school kids. It’s time Ohio had a senator who lives like us, believes like us, and fights for us, and I’m not one to back down from a fight.”

LaRose’s presumed opponent is three-term Senator Sherrod Brown, who won his 2018 race 53%-46% against Jim Renacci.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.