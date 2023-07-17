Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

LaRose to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024

Frank LaRose will have his Oath of Office ceremony at the Oliver Ocasek Building on High Street...
Frank LaRose will have his Oath of Office ceremony at the Oliver Ocasek Building on High Street in Akron. (Source: Facebook Page of Frank LaRose)((Source: Facebook Page of Frank LaRose) | (Source: Facebook Page of Frank LaRose))
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose officially announced his candidacy for the United States Senate Monday.

LaRose promised to run a campaign focused on “restoring Ohio’s voice and values to the Senate”, pointing to his statewide leadership experience and conservative voting record.

“Like a lot of Ohioans, I’m concerned about the direction of our country,” said LaRose. “As the father of three young girls, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American Dream. We have a duty to defend the values that made America the hope of the world.”

LaRose, a native of Akron and graduate of The Ohio State University, won re-election as Secretary of State last year.

“I’m running against two former Democrats in the Republican primary and an incumbent senator who has one of the most liberal voting records in the Congress,” said LaRose. “I’m the only candidate who can point to a consistently conservative voting record. I’m also the only veteran in the race, the only member of the military and the only parent of grade-school kids. It’s time Ohio had a senator who lives like us, believes like us, and fights for us, and I’m not one to back down from a fight.”

LaRose’s presumed opponent is three-term Senator Sherrod Brown, who won his 2018 race 53%-46% against Jim Renacci.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

Latest News

Love Fest
“Love Fest” highlights diversity and inclusion in Uptown Toledo
Love Fest in Uptown Toledo
STEAM
Local non-profit Self E.S.T.E.A.M. helping young women of color thrive
E.S.T.E.A.M.