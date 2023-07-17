Local non-profit Self E.S.T.E.A.M. helping young women of color thrive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local group is working to address the issue of abuse, teen pregnancy and human trafficking among underrepresented black and minority girls, while also educating them.

Founded in 2019, the mission of the non-profit organization “Self E.S.T.E.A.M.” is to give these young women opportunities to build their confidence and help them thrive in their communities.

“It’s a double entendre because it stands for e-s-t-e-A-m and it stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,” said Sadora Montgomery, Self E.S.T.E.A.M.’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion. “And not only do we have workshops for girls centered around those fields, but we also help to build their self esteem.”

The group partners with organizations like Winterfield Venture Academy to host workshops to introduce girls to those skills, as well as hosting summer camps.

“For myself, when I was younger, I wasn’t exposed to those fields,” said JaNae Miller, Self E.S.T.E.A.M.’s Director of Human Resources. “So that’s why we want to give all the girls that opportunity to be exposed.”

Engineering students at the University of Toledo participate in these workshops, which allows the teens to interact first-hand with someone in a S.T.E.A.M. field.

“They don’t even feel like they’re learning sometimes because it’s so much fun for them.” said Montgomery.

And the response from the girls?

Montgomery: “Positive,” said Montgomery. “Because they don’t even realize sometimes that some of the careers that are centered around S.T.E.M. and S.T.E.A.M. are even S.T.E.M. and S.T.E.A.M. So they are excited and they’re usually texting us like ‘When is the next workshop?’”

The main goal of the non-profit is to keep young girls on the right path to success and keep their minds engaged and curious.

“Our whole thing is to get more girls interested in S.T.E.A.M. fields because we recognize that we are underrepresented in those fields.”

Self E.S.T.E.A.M. is hosting an interest meeting Thursday, August 3rd from 5-8 p.m. at Reynolds Corner Branch Library for anyone interested in becoming part of the program. You can also find more information on their website at https://www.selfesteamtoledo.org/.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.