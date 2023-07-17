“Love Fest” highlights diversity and inclusion in Uptown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 6th Toledo Love Fest wrapped up on Adams Street Saturday night. The annual festival features food trucks, live music, performances, dancing, and the coming together of the LGBTQ community in Toledo.

“This is a really special place on Adams Street. There’s Georgjz, an inclusive bar, and it’s a nice little LGBTQ community with all of our rainbow flags and the sidewalks painted,” said Equality Toledo Board Chair Joseph Wood. Equality Toledo is the main organizer for Love Fest.

However, it’s not just the visuals on Adam Street that make it the ideal spot to hold the event. The feeling of community is something also fest very strongly. It’s what inspired Micah Risher to purchase Wesley’s Bar in 2015.

“Being able to reach out and be a part of people’s lives in a positive way is it’s own blessing. Providing a place where people feel safe, represented, and welcome, I think Toledo needs more of that... I think the world needs more of that,” said Risher.

The creation of a safe space on Adams Street for everyone has taken decades, overcoming a number of hurdles in the way. For some, it felt like a step backward when Bretz, a popular gay bar, abruptly closed its doors in 2018 after 30 years in business. The empty space was bought by an anti-LGBTQ organization. However, that didn’t stop the community from showing up.

“In a community we should have love, we should have togetherness, we should have friendship. Good or bad or indifferent., we need to have each other’s backs and we need to be there for each other,” said Equality Toledo member Jae Morales.

Then came Georgjz 419, which filled the hole left by Bretz as Toledo’s only LGBTQ bar. Management told 13abc making everyone feel welcome is a top priority, regardless of sexual orientation.

“A lot of people don’t have a place to feel comfortable and you can come here and be yourself and feel comfortable in your own skin,” said General Manager Corey Hughes.

While it may seem like a simple idea to have a place where everyone is included, it can also mean the world.

“The world is scary, but when you see events like this... it makes it less scary. Like even though the issues are still going on, you can’t erase us. You won’t erase us,” said Drag Queen and Love Fest Host Deja Dellatoro.

The next big event for Equality Toledo is Toledo Pride. That is set to kick off August 19th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.