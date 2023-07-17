Birthday Club
Pineapple in Pepsi? Tropical drink makes a return as a Little Caesars exclusive

Pepsi Pineapple is making a return exclusively to Little Caesars.
Pepsi Pineapple is making a return exclusively to Little Caesars.(Little Caesars, Pepsi)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Whether pineapple belongs on pizza or not has been a controversial conversation for a long time. Now, the tropical fruit is making a return as an unusual ingredient in something else: Pepsi.

Pepsi is partnering with Little Caesars to bring back a tropical drink combination with pineapple flavored Pepsi.

Starting July 17 and for a limited time only, customers at Little Caesars can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16 ounce Pepsi pineapple drink and a large two-topping thin crust pizza when bought online for $9.99.

Little Caesars said it is bringing all pineapple lovers together, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping.

“The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both,” the pizza chain said in a release.

Pepsi Pineapple made its debut in 2020 for a limited time. The drink is now available exclusively at Little Caesars where customers can get it in a 16-ounce can.

