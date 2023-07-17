Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams

Projected $16.1 billion annual loss due to rental fraud, according to Dwellsy survey
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 40% of people said they or someone they knew had personally lost money because of rental fraud, according to a 2022 Dwellsy survey.

Renter scams can vary, but one common one is the “fake listing scam.”

According to Dwellsy, here is how the scam works:

The fraudster steals a legitimate apartment listing and reposts it, with different contact information and significantly cheaper rent. Then, when potential renters reach out to learn more about the apartment, the scammer tries to get their personal information, oftentimes a social security number or driver’s license. The fake landlord will then ask for a deposit before allowing the renter to see the property and disappear.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning of a spike in real estate scams last summer, noting a steady increase in these cons over the last three years.

Dwellsy has advice to avoid fake listing scams:

Use a safe site to search for listings: Sites that charge landlords a fee to post properties can be more reputable.

Look for duplicate listings when you search: If you see the same property over and over with different prices, be skeptical.

Tour the property and meet the landlord before signing a contract or giving a deposit.

If there is pressure to pay, walk away.

Be wary if the price is significantly lower than most listings: If it’s too good to be true, it likely is.

Avoid paying through Venmo or Zelle and other peer-to-peer payment options: If fraud is found, there is no easy way to recover the payment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response

Latest News

FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York,...
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger