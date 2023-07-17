Roof Deployment Project gifts roof to local Vietnam veteran

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Vietnam Veteran who fought to serve his community and now that community is returning the favor.

Tom Graham, a veteran who served 14 months in Vietnam, was overcome with emotion when he heard the news.

“I found out about 3 weeks ago...And I couldn’t believe it,” Graham said.

The surprise was made possible through The Roof Deployment Project, provided by Owens Corning. Salinas Exteriors provided the manpower to redo the roof.

“We’re in conjunction with purple hearts homes; it’s for veterans helping them get new roofs,” Dominik Biddle, Project Manager of Salinas Exteriors said.

Biddle says if Graham were to pay for his roof, it would have run him a bill of at least $12,000. Graham now says that money will go towards mostly bills, but this generosity will provide him and his wife with a ton of relief.

And he’s not the only one who was touched by the experience.

“He’s a very humble and great man. Being able to give him something he may not have been able to have is indescribable,” Biddle said.

While he was glad to provide the roof, Biddle also says it doesn’t even begin to cover all that veterans give to their country and communities.

“They gave up everything, it’s the least we could do,” Biddle said.

After seeing the reaction, Salinas Exteriors has decided it wants to do this every year for a veteran. If you know someone in your family or someone in your community that is in need of a roof, make sure you contact Salinas Exteriors at 419-720-1175.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.