TPD: 9-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in hand
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old was hospitalized after he shot himself in the hand on Sunday, according to Toledo Police.
On July 16 around 11:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Waybridge for reports of a person shot.
According to TPD, when officers arrived, a 41-year-old man told police that his 9-year-old son had shot himself in the left hand with a pistol. The 9-year-old was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
