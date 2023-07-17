TPD: 9-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in hand

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old was hospitalized after he shot himself in the hand on Sunday, according to Toledo Police.

On July 16 around 11:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Waybridge for reports of a person shot.

According to TPD, when officers arrived, a 41-year-old man told police that his 9-year-old son had shot himself in the left hand with a pistol. The 9-year-old was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.