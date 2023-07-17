TPD: Armed robbery suspects flee scene after cashier unable to open register

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two suspects allegedly attempted to rob a Dollar General on Sunday but fled the scene empty-handed after the cashier struggled to open the register.

The attempted robbery took place on July 17 around 7:40 p.m. at the Dollar General located on the 800 block of South Ave.

TPD says when officers arrived on the scene, they were told that two suspects approached the register with one of the suspects holding a handgun. They demanded money but the cashier was unable to open the register.

Both suspects then ran from the scene.

According to TPD, the first suspect was described as being a Black male in his 20s, 6′1″ tall, skinny, wearing a black shirt and a black bag. The second suspect was described as being a Black male in his 20s, 6′3″ tall, heavyset, wearing black pants and a tan hoodie.

