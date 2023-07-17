TPS introduces new text messaging service to keep district updated on important information

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools has introduced a new text messaging service to help keep TPS students, parents and guardians updated with important information.

Beginning Aug. 1, TPS will be using a new SchoolMessenger system to deliver text messages containing important information about events, schools closings, safety alerts and more directly to mobile devices.

TPS says parents, guardians and students can sign-up for the free service by texting “Y” or “Yes” to 67587. You will be allowed to opt out of the messages at any time by replying “Stop” to one of the TPS messages.

