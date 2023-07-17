Water shutoffs to accelerate as Toledo pushes meter replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo officials announced Monday that they’ve hired a new contractor to allow for an additional 150 water shutoffs per week as they seek to replace old water meters with digital ones.

Director Ed Moore of the City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities said the city had contracted with Second Sight Systems in an effort to replace 116,000 meters throughout Toledo and Lucas County.

About 35% of 44,105 residential meters have been replaced already, with the goal being to complete the rest by Decemeber 2024.

The project is being carried out in phases across the city, and once the project reaches a new area, customers will receive a project overview letter followed by three scheduling postcards, providing all necessary information to schedule their appointment. Customers don’t need to worry about scheduling until they receive the first postcard. Appointments can be easily scheduled online at toledo.oh.gov/smart-meters or by calling 1-866-270-9629. The replacement process typically takes less than an hour and an adult must be present at home during the technician’s visit.

“If you do not respond to the scheduling postcards, we will make one final attempt to reach you by phone,” Director Moore emphasized. “However, if we don’t receive a response, your account will become eligible for water shutoff.”

The crews will be performing water shutoffs on Mondays and Wednesdays, and turning the water back on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They note that there will be no same-day turn-ons and water turn-ons will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The response rate so far from customers has been positive, with 75% of customers responding and scheduling their appointments within the appropriate time frame. In areas where shutoffs have already been performed, that response rate is 97%.

