Woman convicted in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens sentenced to prison

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was sentenced to prison on Monday after she was convicted of obstructing justice in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens.

According to court records, Diamond Rivera was sentenced to 270 days in the Corrections Center of NW Ohio. She also received three years probation and if violated, she will have to serve 36 months in a state penitentiary.

On June 28, Rivera was found guilty of an obstruction of justice charge after she withdrew her previous not guilty plea and entered a no contest plea. Rivera is just one of nearly a dozen people charged in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder in December 2022.

Court documents say Diamond Rivera allegedly gave a false alibi as officials investigated the kidnapping.

