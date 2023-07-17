Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Wood Co. Sheriff’s Special Response Team has new training structure

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has a new training facility for their special response team that officials say is better suited for the public while they train
By JD Pooley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s office has a new training facility for their special response team that officials say is better suited for the public while they train.

“We have the rooms and then we have a separate section which we’ll use for additional shooting range, so a little over 3,00 square feet,” team leader Sgt. Ryan Richards, with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The special response team is comprised of officers from several police agencies throughout Wood County.

“It’s going to allow them to have more realistic training, on how to make tactical moves inside a structure,” Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

Sgt. Richards said the space, which was constructed and paid for with donations, allows them to train more freely without worrying about disturbing the public.

“We can use our flashbangs, we can use less lethal, we can use equipment that we normally wouldn’t be able to use in a municipality, compared to out here in the county,” Richards said.

According to Sgt. Richards, the new space gives him the ability to change the layout of hallways and rooms.

“If we can change it up, to break it up, to break it up a little bit for them, then that’s huge,” Richards said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response

Latest News

water meter update
Studies show that mental illness contributes to only about 4% of all violence, but gun violence...
13 Action News Big Story: Gun Violence and Mental Health
Studies show that mental illness contributes to only about 4% of all violence, but gun violence...
13 Action New Big Story: Gun Violence and Mental Health
Bellevue brothers honored at U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington D.C.