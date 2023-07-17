Wood Co. Sheriff’s Special Response Team has new training structure

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s office has a new training facility for their special response team that officials say is better suited for the public while they train.

“We have the rooms and then we have a separate section which we’ll use for additional shooting range, so a little over 3,00 square feet,” team leader Sgt. Ryan Richards, with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The special response team is comprised of officers from several police agencies throughout Wood County.

“It’s going to allow them to have more realistic training, on how to make tactical moves inside a structure,” Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

Sgt. Richards said the space, which was constructed and paid for with donations, allows them to train more freely without worrying about disturbing the public.

“We can use our flashbangs, we can use less lethal, we can use equipment that we normally wouldn’t be able to use in a municipality, compared to out here in the county,” Richards said.

According to Sgt. Richards, the new space gives him the ability to change the layout of hallways and rooms.

“If we can change it up, to break it up, to break it up a little bit for them, then that’s huge,” Richards said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.