180th Fighter Wing to test response Wednesday morning

During the exercise, fighter jets will be working in close proximity to another aircraft. The...
During the exercise, fighter jets will be working in close proximity to another aircraft. The other aircraft will be taking on the role of an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.(John Crosby | U.S. Army)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living in and around Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Michigan may hear or see fighter jets close to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft Monday morning.

According to an official with the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, the unit will be conducting an air defense exercise between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

During the exercise, fighter jets will be working in close proximity to another aircraft. The other aircraft will be taking on the role of an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The point of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

If there is inclement weather, the flights could be relocated, delayed or canceled.

