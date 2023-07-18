Birthday Club
7/18: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Pleasant afternoon; strong PM storms possible Thursday
A lovely day to breathe easier outside, though we're tracking strong storms Thursday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
It’s a day to breathe easier outdoors, as the wildfire smoke has mostly cleared northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan. Highs in the low-80s are in order for your Tuesday, though our next weathermaker remains a concern. Strong storms with gusty winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible during the PM hours Thursday, as humidity and energy combine with highs near 90F. Once that system clears, drier air and comfortable highs in the low-80s are in store for the early weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

