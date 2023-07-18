7/18: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s a day to breathe easier outdoors, as the wildfire smoke has mostly cleared northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan. Highs in the low-80s are in order for your Tuesday, though our next weathermaker remains a concern. Strong storms with gusty winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible during the PM hours Thursday, as humidity and energy combine with highs near 90F. Once that system clears, drier air and comfortable highs in the low-80s are in store for the early weekend.

