7/18/2023: Erin’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Pleasant Tuesday; storms return Thursday afternoon
Air quality significantly improved overnight, and Tuesday welcomes in plenty of sun and low humidity. Our next best chance for storms is Thursday afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Air quality has improved significantly since yesterday, and it will continue to improve as the haze continues to be pushed east by westerly breezes. Sunny and dry for your Tuesday forecast, and it’ll last through early Thursday when we see clouds developing. We are currently under a “slight” risk for severe weather with some Thursday afternoon thunderstorm development considering the expected humidity in the air. The weekend is looking mostly dry with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low-80s.

