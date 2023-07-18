7/18/2023: Erin’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Air quality has improved significantly since yesterday, and it will continue to improve as the haze continues to be pushed east by westerly breezes. Sunny and dry for your Tuesday forecast, and it’ll last through early Thursday when we see clouds developing. We are currently under a “slight” risk for severe weather with some Thursday afternoon thunderstorm development considering the expected humidity in the air. The weekend is looking mostly dry with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low-80s.

