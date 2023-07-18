Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

AG Yost, FTC announce initiative to combat illegal robocalls

The initiative targets telemarketers, the companies that employ them and generators who...
The initiative targets telemarketers, the companies that employ them and generators who deceptively collect and provide consumers’ phone numbers to robocallers.(AG Yost's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, with the Federal Trade Commission and other states across the country, announced an initiative on Tuesday that expands on the crackdown on illegal robocalls.

Operation Stop Scam Calls, a joint state and federal initiative, builds upon the ongoing efforts of Ohio and other states trying to combat the persistent problem of robocalls and other unlawful telemarketing.

AG Yost’s office says the illegal robocall operations are responsible for inundating consumers with billions of unwanted calls.

“Our collective efforts – from this sweep to the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force and beyond – help us to expand our playbook, allowing us to outwit and defeat these perpetrators in their own arena,” said Yost. “Our secret weapon is consumers – whom we urge to continue reporting illicit robocalls, so we can sever these unwanted illegal robocallers’ connection once and for all.”

According to AG Yost’s office, the initiative targets not only telemarketers and the companies that employ them but also lead generators who deceptively collect and provide consumers’ phone numbers to robocallers, falsely representing that these individuals have consented to receive such calls.

Operation Stop Scam Calls will also focus on the Voice over Internet Protocol service providers that facilitate tens of billions of illegal robocalls annually. Many of those calls often originate from overseas.

“Today, government agencies at all levels are united in fighting the scourge of illegal telemarketing. We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, who appeared at a news conference in Chicago announcing the initiative. “The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing.”

AG Yost’s office says consumers who receive unwanted calls can complete an Unwanted Call Notification Form by clicking here. That information is directed to the Robocall Enforcement Unit, which uses the reports to identify trends to protect Ohioans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response

Latest News

It's an uplifting experience that requires a lot of math... how many balloons would it take to...
Moment of Science: Balloons vs House
A lovely day to breathe easier outside, though we're tracking strong storms Thursday. Dan Smith...
7/18: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 25.
“Disney on Ice” to return to Toledo, tickets on sale soon
Tearing Down Lives: the City of Toledo's demolition list