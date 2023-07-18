Business is booming in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Industrial growth is booming in Bowling Green, all thanks to expansion and new industries moving into town.

“Feels like a boom, but I don’t know, it doesn’t seem to be slowing down, so we’ll see how long we can keep this momentum going,” Kati Thompson, executive director of economic development for the city of Bowling Green said.

Thompson said she currently has 15 active project leads that could bring a new company into town.

“We’re just seeing record numbers of active leads come through at the state level and then we respond to all of those that we have viable sites for,” Thompson said.

One of those leads was Vital FHR, which sources rare earth metals for the renewable energy and medical industry, bringing over 50 jobs to the area.

They took over the former Wall Street Journal building. A building that was formally a printing plant for the newspaper.

“That was a really unique facility, we were really grateful to have another company come in and they felt like it was the perfect fit for them,” Thompson said.

Thompson said expansion is also part of the formula for economic growth.

Phoenix Technologies, a recycling company in Bowling Green, employs 160 workers and will add another 25-30 jobs after a 70,000-square-foot expansion.

“Here’s where we feel that the city and the economic development commission have done a good job at hearing what businesses have to say and are doing what they can to help us find and retain workers,” Lori Carson, with Phoenix Technologies said, standing near the east side of their property while construction workers construct a new building.

Thompson says with all the current success, looking toward the future is key.

“Even anticipating you know ten years in the future, we’re trying to lay the groundwork so that we continue to be successful in the years to come,” Thompson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.