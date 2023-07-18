Clean-up continues a month after tornado rips through Point Place

POINT PLACE, Ohio (WTVG) - Point Place is getting a facelift of sorts on Tuesday as city crews haul away debris left over from last month’s tornado.

If you live in Point Place, piles of branches, like the ones along Ottawa River Road, are a familiar sight. Storm debris is still strewn about neighborhoods, sidewalks and parks, but after this week, there will be significantly less debris.

“The entire landscape of point place has changed,” Patricia Boylan, who lives in Point Place said.

The storm debris all over the place is a constant reminder of the tornado that ripped through the area a month ago.

“When you still come home every day, you still see, you know, the leftover destruction from the tornado,” Boylan said. “So, it’ll be nice to get it cleaned up and kind of feel somewhat normal again.”

Decapitated trees, discarded branches and damaged items are among the debris still lingering in Point Place, until now.

“We have people who don’t necessarily feel safe right now in the environment that they’re living in, and so the city is here to support them,” Dennis Kennedy, the Urban Beautification Commissioner for the City of Toledo said.

City crews are spending four 12-hour days in Point Place sweeping up piles of debris and cutting down nearly 300 damaged trees.

“Bring everything to the curb. We’ll take it from you and make sure this gets cleaned up as best as it can,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says their efforts will continue past this week’s sweep.

“We’ll likely be in the Point for the rest of the summer, as long as we need to until this gets cleaned up,” Kennedy said.

And the city crews have already made some fans in Point Place.

“The city crew have been phenomenal,” Judith Kreuz, who lives in Point Place said. “They’ve made it so much better for us. We’re very fortunate that we have such a wonderful crew of people.”

If you weren’t able to get storm debris to the curb for city crews to pickup, you can drop it off at Detwiler Park.

