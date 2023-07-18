Defiance community steps up after nobody shows at boys’ birthday party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A birthday party for two boys in Defiance could’ve gone sour after nobody showed up. But after a call out to the community, they were given a gift they will enver forget.

“I was just blown away with it,” said their father and life-long Defiance resident Ronny Meyer.

Meyer’s sons, Niklaus and Kol, were celebrating their fourth and sixth birthdays on Sunday at Diehl Park. Everything was set to go, until nobody on the guest list showed up.

“They wanted to do something water and water balloons so we decided to do something in the summer for both of them... we got a cake with both of their names on it,” said Meyer, “but then there was a bunch of people that said they were going to show up but didn’t.”

It was a disappointing blow to the boys’ big day.

“It definitely hurt. Not so much on us but it was more seeing how depressed and how much it hurt the boys,” Meyer told 13 Action News.

To try and salvage the day, Meyer’s wife Lacey began rallying the troops online. She made a post to a Defiance Community group on Facebook, inviting people to come down to the park and enjoy food and cake with the family. But the Meyers didn’t expect what would happen next.

Dozens of complete strangers, including other area parents and their kids, as well as the Defiance Fire Department... answering the call.

“The moment they saw the firetruck... they were beyond excited,” said Meyer, “There was someone that came out with a spiderman costume on and Cole loves spiderman. It just made his day.”

The act of kindness and generosity from the community came to the rescue, when the Meyer family needed it the most.

“They’re still excited about it. They’re so surprised at how it all turned out,” said Meyer, “My wife and I were both in tears with it because it’s nothing like what we would’ve expected.”

