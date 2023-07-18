“Disney on Ice” to return to Toledo, tickets on sale soon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Disney on Ice” is returning to Toledo in December and tickets are going on sale soon.

“Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Organizers say the special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating will make it an experience the whole family will treasure forever.

According to organizers, Mickey, Minnie Donald and Goofy will set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories including “Encanto,” “Moana,” “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Tangled” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The event will take place at the Huntington Center on the following dates:

Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 25 and can be purchased here or in person at the Huntington Center box office.

Disney on Ice Preferred Customers are able to purchase their tickets starting July 18. Those interested can still sign up to become a Disney in Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

