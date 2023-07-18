First Alert Weather Day: Thursday afternoon/evening

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for severe storm potential Thursday afternoon/evening.

Highs near 90°, building humidity and a good amount of energy will combine to fire up storms during peak heating hours. A few cells could develop earlier in the afternoon, though the bulk of the action is currently slated for a 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. window. Gusty winds and large hail are the primary threats, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Charge your phones, and have at least two ways to receive severe weather information. Stay with 13 Action News and the First Alert Weather Team as this forecast evolves.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.