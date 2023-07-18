Birthday Club
First Alert Weather Day: Thursday afternoon/evening

Hot & humid afternoon leading to potential gusty winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes
Wind, hail and tornadoes are all in play as scattered strong storms try to organize and form a...
Wind, hail and tornadoes are all in play as scattered strong storms try to organize and form a more solid line late Thursday afternoon/early evening.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for severe storm potential Thursday afternoon/evening.

Highs near 90°, building humidity and a good amount of energy will combine to fire up storms during peak heating hours. A few cells could develop earlier in the afternoon, though the bulk of the action is currently slated for a 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. window. Gusty winds and large hail are the primary threats, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Charge your phones, and have at least two ways to receive severe weather information. Stay with 13 Action News and the First Alert Weather Team as this forecast evolves.

