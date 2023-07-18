Birthday Club
Judge declares mistrial in Lucas Co. murder trial

Juan Garibaldo, 36, is facing murder charges for stabbing and killing Sarah Schulte, 39,...
Juan Garibaldo, 36, is facing murder charges for stabbing and killing Sarah Schulte, 39, according to police records. Police say the two were a couple.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge in a Lucas County murder trial declared a mistrial Tuesday after a portion of audio that was previously ruled inadmissible was played in front of the jury Monday.

Juan Garibaldo is accused of stabbing and killing Sarah Schulte in March 2022. The murder occurred at a West Toledo duplex where Schulte lived.

According to 13 Action News’ newspaper partner, The Blade, the recording played Monday afternoon features audio a judge called “highly prejudicial” against Garibaldo.

Lawyers from both sides of the case will meet Monday after consulting with witnesses and others involved to determine when a new trial can begin.

