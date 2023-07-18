Local group encouraging men of all ages to discuss their struggles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some men in Toledo are breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, coming together to just talk about their feelings. They believe the open conversation could lead to healing, and ultimately a better community.

“Finding out that some of the shootings that we are dealing with and some of the violence in the area, a lot of them were under 18-years-old. Part of that is there’s somebody probably not giving them good guidance and if we have the opportunity to do that, why wouldn’t we do it,” said former Toledo Mayor and group attendee Michael Bell.

Some current attendees are much younger and some are much older, but according to leaders of the group, Man-Day Monday is open to all men in the community.

“We’re told we can’t cry, we’re told we can’t be emotional, and that’s just not true. So Man-Day, it’s an opening, a gateway for individuals to come through and get it off their chest,” said group lead Hassan Diab.

”When you have healthy men you have a healthy community and that’s the atmosphere we’re trying to provide. That’s the space we’re trying to create,” said group leader Deonte Moss.

They say this type of work could actually be beneficial to Toledo and the violence we’re seeing.

Fourteen-year-old Joshua Jones says he’s proof.

“I was around more of the gang-banging side when I was younger and when I got older, I came here. After the first time coming here, I’ve been changing. It’s like it change me a lot,” said Jones. “What keeps me coming back is, I like coming here, you know, for me, it’s kind of educational because I’m still learning.”

The meetings are open to men of all ages every other Monday at the Infinite Care Center on Tremainsville Rd. and food is provided at no cost.

Women gather on opposite Mondays.

