Monroe St Neighborhood Center builds new ‘Tool Library’

The goal is to give community members the ability to improve their standard of living, without dealing with the burden of expensive tools
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Street Neighborhood Center is working to expand its Bluff Street Village Project, by dipping into home improvement.

The center purchased an old auto repair shop and is working to remodel it into a tool library, where community members can check out tools for use.

The center says its mission is to give community members the ability to improve their standard of living, without having to deal with the heavy burden of expensive tools.

if you are interested in contributing to the tool library, you can send the center a message here.

