Teens steal car, lead officers on high-speed chase through Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say five teens stole a car and led officers on a chase through Toledo on Tuesday.

The chase ended on Parkside Drive at Ottawa Park after the driver crashed into a tree. Lt. Paul Davis says the incident created a dangerous situation for officers, the people in the car and the public.

“When you have juveniles that are in vehicles that are fleeing from the police, that adds an extra level of danger,” said Lt. Paul Davis

New crime statistics released last week by the chief shows auto thefts are up 8.6%.

“Do some get used in crimes? Sure they do, but probably not to the level people think,” said Toledo police chief Mike Troendle. “That’s generally not what happens. They don’t steal a car just to go commit another crime. A lot of times it’s kids joyriding,”

Police say people are joy riding in cars that are easy to steal. Investigators say Ohio has one of the highest vehicle theft rates in the country.

“There’s been a trend nationwide of people stealing Kias and Hyundais. We are seeing that trend here too. They’re getting stolen more than your average vehicle,” said Lt. Davis.

The cars have a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok. The car companies unveiled a software that’s supposed to stop the thefts but it appears it hasn’t solved the problem.

In Tuesday’s chase, investigators say one suspect bailed out of the car and was caught near Tecumseh and Collingwood. Three others were caught at Parkside Drive in Ottawa Park and one person got away.

