Two injured in shooting at memorial for shooting victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect that shot a person attending a neighborhood memorial for a recent shooting victim on Vance Street Monday night.

The shooting took place shortly after 11 p.m. near North Detroit Ave.

One female victim was taken to the hospital after being hit by gunfire.

A second person, who was in a wheelchair, was also taken to the hospital after being hit by a car as people scattered from the scene.

