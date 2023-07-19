Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/19: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Thursday PM
Thursday is a "First Alert Weather Day" for PM severe storm potential. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The midweek will be a little warmer and staying dry... then comes tomorrow’s First Alert Weather Day for PM severe storm potential. Highs in the upper 80s, building humidity and a good amount of energy will combine to fire up storms during peak heating hours. A few cells could develop earlier in the afternoon, though the bulk of the action is currently expected from 4pm to 10pm. Gusty winds and large hail are the primary threats, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The current severe weather threat is a 2 on a scale up to 5. Once that front clears, it’s a calmer and comfortable lead-up to the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response

Latest News

Thursday is a "First Alert Weather Day" for PM severe storm potential. Dan Smith explains.
7/19: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Severe Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon & Evening
July 19th Weather Forecast
July 19th Weather Forecast
7/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast