7/19: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The midweek will be a little warmer and staying dry... then comes tomorrow’s First Alert Weather Day for PM severe storm potential. Highs in the upper 80s, building humidity and a good amount of energy will combine to fire up storms during peak heating hours. A few cells could develop earlier in the afternoon, though the bulk of the action is currently expected from 4pm to 10pm. Gusty winds and large hail are the primary threats, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The current severe weather threat is a 2 on a scale up to 5. Once that front clears, it’s a calmer and comfortable lead-up to the weekend.

