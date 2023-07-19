Birthday Club
7/19/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

THURSDAY IS A 13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
7/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mid 60s. THURSDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): Showers and storms developing, likely in the afternoon and evening, strong/severe storms possible, humid with highs in the mid 80s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, lower 80s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, lower 80s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a PM shower, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

