Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Additional day added for Salvation Army of Greater Toledo Tools for School

As part of its Tools for School program, the Salvation Army of Greater Toledo will be handing...
As part of its Tools for School program, the Salvation Army of Greater Toledo will be handing out backpacks and school supplies July 25.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Additional time has been added to pre-register for the Salvation Army of Greater Toledo’s Tools for School program.

As part of its Tools for School program, the Salvation Army of Greater Toledo will be handing out backpacks and school supplies July 25. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. then take a short break and resume from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Tools for School will be held at the Salvation Army which is located at 620 N. Erie Street in Toledo.

Anyone planning to attend and hoping to get school supplies must have a photo I.D., proof of address, proof of child/children’s age and custody papers if applicable.

The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo previously handed out supplies to Lucas County students on July 18 as part of the Tools for School program.

For more information click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response

Latest News

A provision in Ohio's new budget changed who's in control of education in the state.
13 Action New Big Story: Politics and Education
A provision in Ohio's new budget changed who's in control of education in the state.
13 Action News Big Story: Politics and Education
Sykes pleaded guilty to extortion charges for violating the Hobbs Act.
Sentencing date set for Toledo City Council member convicted in corruption scandal
USA Boxing is looking to become a worldwide leader in Olympic-style boxing as well as provide...
Toledo to host first USA Boxing Women’s Championships