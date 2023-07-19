Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Adrian city commissioners consider disbanding Human Relations Commission

The City Commission is expected to decide whether or not to disband the HRC on Aug. 7.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The Human Relations Commission in Adrian has been active since the 1970s but that may no longer be the case in a few weeks.

Discussions over updating the city’s Human Rights Commission turned existential as some city commissioners suggested getting rid of the organization altogether.

“We were all moving together in one direction,” Robert Behnke, a member of the Human Relations Commission said. “And, now, they just want to do away with it.”

Members of the HRC say the changes would have better defined the commission’s role and the responsibilities of its members. They also would have added LGBTQ+ people to the organization’s list of protected classes.

“One of the things that the city commission is trying to do with the HRC is to develop something that they can see us actually performing and doing for the city,” Andre’a Benard, the Human Relations Commission Chair said.

The City Administrator, Greg Elliot, says the shift comes after HRC member Behnke organized a “protest of sorts” during which supporters spoke for the LGBTQ+ addition at a city commission work session.

“It is my impression that the action underscored an existing concern about the dysfunction of the HRC in its current form,” Elliot said. “One of our commissioners suggested that it might be better to do away with the current ordinance language and address the mission that the HRC was supposed to address in a different way.”

Some who live in Adrian say the HRC in an invaluable resource.

“The HRC is a beacon of hope for underserved folks who have no one else to go and no one else to turn to,” Rudy Flores, who lives in Adrian said. “Our citizens in our community have the right to have advocacy on their behalf.”

The city commission is expected to decide whether or not to disband the HRC on Aug. 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response

Latest News

The head of THS says it’s been awhile since the shelter has handled a seizure involving this...
Toledo Humane Society investigators seize 17 dogs found in pretty bad shape
Toledo Humane Society investigators seize 17 dogs found in pretty bad shape
Construction on the roundabout is expected to last 45 days.
Roundabout under construction in Point Place
Bats are the most common way that people in Michigan and the United States come in contact with...
Rabies-positive bat detected in Lenawee County