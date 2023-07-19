Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Sterling’s Amish Deli

Sterling’s Amish Deli in Bowling Green is open until 2:30 a.m. when BGSU classes are in session.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve got a late-night hankerin’ for some fresh-cut fries and the winner of the best sandwich in Bowling Green, Ohio, you’re in luck! Walk up to the window of Sterling’s Amish Deli on Wooster Street.

”We basically turn into a giant food truck at night,” owner Steven Sterling said. He also added the shop is open until 2:30 a.m. when BGSU classes are in session.

It’s more than just a great place to pop in for some street food. It’s a full deli stocked with Amish products you can bring home.

You’ll want to eat the cheese curds right away, though. They’re the best I’ve had outside the Minnesota State Fair. Stop by Sterling’s Amish Deli and sink your teeth into some of the best food in BG! #dine419.

For a look at the menu, click here: https://sterlingsamishdeli.square.site/

