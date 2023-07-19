Dino’s Restaurant eyes move as Maumee property goes up for sale

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Rumors may have you wondering about what’s happening at Dino’s Restaurant. The owner wants to put those rumors to rest.

“Just wanted to let people know that we are not closing,” said owner Dean Yakumithis.

Dino’s, off the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee, has been in its current location the past 26 years. All that time, Yakumithis has rented the building. Now, the property owner has signed a letter of intent to sell the building and the surrounding parking lot to someone else. However, Yakumithis said it’s not a done deal.

Either way, he’s preparing to move.

“This was a Don’s Drive-In. It was built, I believe, in 1958, and when we came in here in 1997, it was their 49th year. My hope was that we would’ve been here for a whole lot longer, but that’s ok. I think change is going to be good,” explained Yakumithis.

The move would put Dino’s in the strip mall next door, at the Golden Gate Plaza. Yakumithis said his restaurant will remain open until the move, leaving no one out of work.

“And I don’t want our employees, who’ve been listening to all the rumors and all the stuff on Facebook, I don’t want them to sweat because those folks are the people that make us who we are,” added Yakumithis.

He’s also asking customers to support his business whether it’s here or eventually in another space. Follow Dino’s on Facebook for updates by clicking here.

