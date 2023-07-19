July 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 80s. Thursday will turn warmer and humid with showers and storms likely late afternoon into the evening. Storms could become severe with all severe weather modes possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 80s. Saturday through next Tuesday is expected to bring highs in the middle 80s with morning sunshine followed by a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Each day has a slim chance for a pop up shower or storm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.