Kamesha Hairston to host her first official basketball camp in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman who has played basketball around the world is giving back to her hometown of Toledo.

Kamesha Hairston is a graduate of Bowsher High School. She played college basketball at Temple, was the 12th overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft and she has also played basketball overseas. She is now the new head coach for the girls high school basketball team at Emmanuel Christian.

Hairston loves reaching back to share her experience with kids and help them sharpen their skills.

“This is my first official camp since being retired,” said Hairston. “It’s an opportunity to give back to the city and get to know the young people. It’s also a chance to put my stamp on the game of basketball here.”

The Kamesha Hairston basketball camp is being held on August 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Christian School located at 4607 W. Laskey. The camp is for girls in grades 4 through 12 and costs $75.

To learn more, and to register for the camp, click here.

