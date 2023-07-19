Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man caught hiding in driver’s back seat arrested, police say

Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering...
Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.(Source: Yarmouth Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A 36-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged after police say a woman caught him hiding under a coat in the back seat of her car.

A Yarmouth Police officer spotted a woman who appeared to be scared on the side of the highway around 1 a.m. Monday.

The woman told the officer she was startled when she realized a man was in the back seat of her car with a coat over his head. She told police she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary when she was leaving a friend’s house that night.

After she began driving, a light came on inside the woman’s car, and when she looked in the back seat, she saw the man.

Authorities say she was so frightened, she started driving erratically, and the man fell out of an open rear door of the car.

Following an investigation, police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster
Samuel Ickes Jr.
Body of missing Lake Erie boater recovered
While experts say there are health benefits, there can also be some drawbacks.
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio and Michigan seeing changes in Marijuana use policies
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect on Dorr Street in Toledo.
WATCH: Nearly hour-long police chase ends with pit-maneuver, TPD investigating response

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $720 million after no winner Tuesday
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent about its apparent detention of the US soldier who bolted across the border
Dino's has been in its current space since 1997.
Dino’s Restaurant eyes move as Maumee property goes up for sale
7/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast