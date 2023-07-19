Metroparks Trail Challenge connects community beyond the trails

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since 2017, Toledo Metroparks has put on a self-motivated challenge to connect the community with the parks. While people are fulfilled by reaching their personal goals, the community amongst the participants has created a supportive environment that connects outdoors lovers beyond the trails.

The annual Metroparks Trail Challenge invites the community to expand its natural horizons both through the trails and through outdoor activities. However, participants are encouraged to reach their mileage goals wherever and however they please.

“We have added some new options where you can ride your bike if your prefer,” Toledo Metroparks spokesman Scott Carpenter said. “Or even paddle on one of our waterways to earn miles. Walking in the Metroparks was certainly the impetus for this, but if you want to walk somewhere else, that’s fine too.”

Enrolled members set their personal goals, and along their outdoor journey, they can earn exclusive Metroparks prizes. This year, participants are given an eco-friendly, stainless steel water bottle upon registration, and they earn stickers as they achieve their goals.

While hikers appreciate the tangible incentives, finding a community supportive of their hobbies was the real prize. The friends made along the way create an encouraging community.

“The participants have a Facebook group where we share hikes and photos and stuff like that,” Metroparks Trail Challenge participant Nathan Smith said. “So it’s nice to see people. They get to go out and share their experience and take pictures of all the different landscapes and the wildlife that they encounter.”

Some participants register to achieve both physical and mental health goals. However, oftentimes people find themselves achieving goals they didn’t know they had.

“Because of the trail challenge, I’ve learned more about birding, more about paddling, and I also became a Metroparks volunteer. So I do the volunteer trail patrol, and through that, I have met some amazing people - some wonderful lifelong friends,” Metroparks Trail Challenge participant Tina Reecer said.

The Metroparks Trail Challenge is a year-round event, and those interested are encouraged to register at anytime here.

