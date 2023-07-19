Birthday Club
Mistrial declared in murder case, victim’s family speaks out

The victim’s father remains optimistic after the mistrial.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family remains hopeful justice will be served in their daughter’s murder case.

A has judge declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Sarah Schulte. Last year, Schulte was stabbed to death by her boyfriend. However, Schulte’s father, Michael Root, remains optimistic after the mistrial.

“It’s not the way that you would want things to turn out obviously but trials and justice have a mind of their own,” said Root. “Whatever happens happens. So, I really don’t see it much more than an unpleasant bump in the whole process.”

Juan Garibaldo was on trial and charged with aggravated murder for the death of Sarah Schulte. She was found stabbed in her duplex last year. Root says Sarah was dating Garibaldo.

“We should have been talking to her. She should have been talking to us, figuring out who this guy was exactly before she got all wound up in him,” said Root. “That’s the message that there are some things you can do in advance of our relationship to make sure it’s safe.”

The judge declared a mistrial after the jury was shown video of a police interrogation, which the judge had ruled could not to be used as evidence.

“Obviously, I’m looking forward to the end of this,” said Root.

The suspect’s attorney declined to comment. The prosecutor, the defense attorney and the judge will meet on Monday to discuss a new trial.

