New video shows pursuit that ended with a car in a home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver pursued by law enforcement was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a home near South and Detroit early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at Airport and Byrne when the driver tried to get away.

The driver, Randy Solly, 35, of Swanton, eventually lost control and crashed into the front porch of a home on the 400 block of Detroit.

Nobody inside the home was injured.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

