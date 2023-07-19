Birthday Club
OSHP State Trooper saves family from burning home

In the dramatic bodycam footage, you can see Trooper Von Sacken running to the already engulfed home
An officer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol saved the lives of a family living next to a burning home.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A true act of heroism by Ohio State Trooper, Casimire Von Sacken.

In the dramatic bodycam footage, you can see Trooper Von Sacken running to the already engulfed home. He came upon the home after making a wrong turn while taking two people on a courtesy ride back to their home.

“Which took us up a different street, which put us in that location... had we hit their street, we wouldn’t have seen the fire because of our location,” Von Sacken said.

It was all by chance Von Sacken saw the flames, but as soon as he did, he jumped into action. The trooper ran to the home of the neighboring home, sitting only a few feet from the flames. He banged on the door to wake the family up and evacuate the home.

The family told 13 Action News they are grateful for the Trooper, and call the encounter, ‘divine timing.’

