Pick-up crashes into home on South and Detroit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver pursued by law enforcement was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a home near South and Detroit early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at Airport and Byrne when the driver tried to get away.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed into the front porch of a home.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

