Rabies-positive bat detected in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Health Department has announced that a bat found in Lenawee County has tested positive for rabies.

The bat, which was found in Clinton, Michigan, is the first rabies-positive bat identified in the county this year.

LCHD says rabies is a deadly, but preventable, disease. Rabies can be spread to people and pets through an infected, or rabid, animal bite or scratches. However, bats are the most common way that people in Michigan and the United States come in contact with rabies.

According to LCHD, people and domestic animals should avoid contact with bats. Any direct contact with a bat should be considered as a possible exposure to rabies. Another possible exposure includes finding a bat in the same room as a person who may not be aware that contact has occurred, such as a sleeping person, a child or someone who is mentally disabled or intoxicated.

LCHD says if someone has been bitten by an animal or has been in contact with, exposed to, or bitten by a bat, contact LCHD at 517-264-5233 as soon as possible. The law requires all animal bites to be reported to local Animal Control and the local Health Department.

If someone may have been exposed to a bat, do not let the bat go. Safely capture the bat for rabies testing and immediately contact LCHD. If the bat is unavailable for testing, treatment will be recommended to prevent rabies. If the bat is tested and does not have rabies, treatment is not needed.

LCHD says it is also important to protect pets against rabies. The best way to do this is to have dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian and to prevent pets from coming into contact with wild animals while outside.

If a pet might have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal such as a bat, raccoon or skunk, contact a veterinarian for instructions on how to prevent rabies.

