Roundabout under construction in Point Place

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been just over a month since Point Place was struck by an EF-2 tornado and residents are still recovering. And now some are confronted with a road project that’s making life inconvenient, and some say a traffic nightmare.

Tuesday was day two of construction on a new roundabout at Ottawa River Road and 108th Street. Some people say they think this will make things safer, but others don’t have the same optimism.

It’s not uncommon to see a roundabout on a busy street to help control the flow of heavy traffic. Those driving through Point Place will now have to slow down around the intersection of Ottawa River Road and 108th Street. Residents along that stretch believe this is needed to make the intersection safer.

“People driving down here are going 50-60 miles an hour,” Mick R., who lives on Ottawa River Road said. “Motorcycles doing wheelies. You’re trying to get in your driveway and people are blowing their horn at you like you’re doing something wrong, where you’re just trying to get in your driveway. If they do the speed limit, that would definitely go a long way.”

According to a statement from the city of Toledo, a plan has been in place for this roundabout for about five years to address complaints the city received from neighbors about cars traveling at high speeds and causing crashes.

However, because this intersection is temporarily closed, cars are having to detour through neighborhoods, causing some chaos for the people living on those normally quiet streets.

“It’s usually, people will breeze through and you know how yields are, it’s not that big of a deal. But sometimes people go too fast,” Kim K., a Point Place resident said. “Right now, people are making such a big deal because they feel like they’re being re-routed and detoured and trying to make up time. It’s out of control. They’re just going so fast.”

Despite drivers having to deal with some temporary re-routing, the hope is that this change in traffic flow will ultimately make things safer.

“I believe it’s a start. I think that it will definitely be an improvement,” Mick R said.

A spokesperson for the city of Toledo told 13 Action News that construction on the roundabout is set to last for 45 days.

