Sentencing date set for Toledo City Council member convicted in corruption scandal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A sentencing date has been set for one of Toledo City Council members who were convicted in a corruption scandal in December.

According to court records, former councilman Larry Sykes is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Jeffrey Helmick.

Sykes, Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the corruption scandal. The fourth council member involved, Gary Johnson, went to trial in June and a jury found him guilty on one of two bribery charges.

Sykes pleaded guilty to extortion charges for violating the Hobbs Act and all other charges that he was facing were dropped. Sykes could face up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and could be subject to a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing dates for Harper, Riley and Johnson have not been set yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.