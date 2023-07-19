Toledo Humane Society investigators seize 17 dogs found in pretty bad shape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is investigating a cruelty case involving more than a dozen dogs.

The head of THS says it’s been awhile since the shelter has handled a seizure involving this many dogs and it all started with a tip.

“We received a call from the public that there was a location in Lucas County with 17 dogs in pretty bad shape,” said Stephen Heaven, President and CEO of the Toledo Humane Society. “They are mainly German shepherd dogs. They look like older dogs and some are mixed breeds. For the most part they have good temperaments. They are filthy, dirty, they smell of urine and feces, their coats are bad, they need a lot of TLC.”

Most of the dogs are extremely thin and they have all been seen by the veterinary staff.

“They go through what we call a cruelty physical, so an in-depth look at them,” said Heaven. “We are gathering evidence for the court case, make sure they are vaccinated and any obvious ailments are treated immediately.”

The shelter closed on July 18 in an effort to make sure everything was ready for the dogs. The shelter reopened on July 19.

“We’ve put some in foster homes, we’ve moved some to different parts of the building, we’ve moved things around and we’ve got enough space,” said Heaven.

Because of this case, there are some changes for if you want to see any of the other dogs at THS that are up for adoption.

“If you want to see the dogs, a shelter staff member will go get them and bring it to you,” said Heaven.

As the investigation continues, Heaven wants to remind everyone that the goal of the shelter is to keep people with their pets. So, if you need help, don’t be afraid to ask for it.

“One of our investigators would be happy to help get your property cleaned up or supply food and provide medical care as long as it’s reasonable,” said Heaven.

THS is not releasing the name of the owner of the dogs at this time. That will happen once the investigation is finished. Heaven says the owner will likely be facing multiple misdemeanor charges.

At this point, the dogs are not up for adoption.

If you’d like to help THS, the shelter always needs donation and fosters.

