Toledo Parks and Youth Services free movie night rescheduled due to potential storms

The City says the showing of “DC League of Super Pets” will now be taking place on July 21 at...
The City says the showing of “DC League of Super Pets” will now be taking place on July 21 at Navarre Park.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Parks and Youth Services free weekly movie night has been rescheduled due to potential storms.

The City says the showing of “DC League of Super Pets,” which was originally scheduled for July 20, will now be taking place on July 21 at Navarre Park near the soccer lot.

For further updates and more information, click here.

