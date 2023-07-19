Toledo Parks and Youth Services free movie night rescheduled due to potential storms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Parks and Youth Services free weekly movie night has been rescheduled due to potential storms.

The City says the showing of “DC League of Super Pets,” which was originally scheduled for July 20, will now be taking place on July 21 at Navarre Park near the soccer lot.

For further updates and more information, click here.

