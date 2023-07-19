Tontogany firefighter recognized for 72 years of service

TONTOGANY, Ohio (WTVG) - A grain elevator fire in 1942 sparked Orville Buehrer’s interest in firefighting when he was just a 7-year-old growing up in Tontogany.

Now, the 89-year-old, an active member of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, is still putting on his turn-out gear and volunteering for the department.

“It was at midnight, about, and I looked out my upstairs window, because I just lived down the street, down the alley, the trees weren’t that big, and I could see them flames a going, it was on fire,” Buehrer while recalling his childhood said.

Buehrer, a lifelong resident of Tontogany, still trains and responds to fire calls with the all-volunteer department.

“Everybody looks out for him, I mean they really respect his knowledge, his skills that he has. One of the best things he can do for us still is operate our engine, he’s one of the top pump operators that we have,” fire chief Bill Gase said.

Not only does Buehrer control the water valves during a fire, but he also drives the fire engine.

“He still drives the truck, just last year we had a mutual aid call, I actually was riding the front seat with him, he was driving like he normally has over the years,” Gase said.

Buehrer recently traveled to Columbus to receive the Ohio Distinguished Fire Service Award from the state fire marshal for his 72 years of service.

“I was expecting it, you know, it kind of got me by surprise,” Buehrer said.

