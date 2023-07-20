Birthday Club
7/20: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Large hail, highs winds, tornadoes possible between 4pm-8pm
Large hail, high winds and tornadoes are all possible between 4pm-8pm. Dan Smith has the latest on our First Alert Weather Day.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The amount of mid-day rain and cloud cover appears to be more limited than previously expected. The extra sunshine is expected to boost the instability to very high levels, which will help fuel a few supercell storms with very large hail between 4pm-8pm. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes remain possible as well, as that line races through NW Ohio / SE Michigan. Charge your phones, and have at least two ways to receive severe weather info (such as our First Alert Weather app). Once that system clears, we end this week in the low-80s, but climb the stairs to the mid-90s by the end of the next one.

