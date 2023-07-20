7/20: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The amount of mid-day rain and cloud cover appears to be more limited than previously expected. The extra sunshine is expected to boost the instability to very high levels, which will help fuel a few supercell storms with very large hail between 4pm-8pm. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes remain possible as well, as that line races through NW Ohio / SE Michigan. Charge your phones, and have at least two ways to receive severe weather info (such as our First Alert Weather app). Once that system clears, we end this week in the low-80s, but climb the stairs to the mid-90s by the end of the next one.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.