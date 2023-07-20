Birthday Club
Bridge replacement project to close part of Perrysburg Holland Road

The bridge replacement project will take place on Perrysburg Holland Road between Airport...
The bridge replacement project will take place on Perrysburg Holland Road between Airport Highway and Pilliod Road.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Perrysburg Holland Road will be closed beginning in August for a bridge replacement project.

According to Lucas County, the bridge replacement project will take place on the stretch of Perrysburg Holland Road between Airport Highway and Pilliod Road in Springfield Township. The bridge is located approximately 2000 feet south of Airport Highway.

Due to the construction, Lucas County says the road will be closed beginning Aug. 7. The closure will remain in place for 90 days.

During the closure period, a detour route will be in place from Holland Sylvania Road to Perrysburg Holland Road.

Any questions in regard to the project may e directed to the Lucas County Engineer’s Office at 419-213-2860.

