Fifth annual Port Clinton Lighthouse and Maritime Festival set for Aug. 19

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The fifth annual Port Clinton Lighthouse and Maritime Festival is scheduled to begin Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

The free event which will feature a Plein Air Art Show, wooden boat show and live music will be held at Waterworks Park on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The opening ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the singing of the national anthem by Rosemary Schram. A keynote address will be delivered by Marcy Kaptur.

After that, live music from the Ottawa County Bluegrass Band and Rosemary Schram will take the stage.

An arts and crafts tent will encourage kids to engage in paintings and crafts and a scavenger hunt. Local artists will be competing to produce the best portrait of the lighthouse, the winner will receive a $100 cash prize.

The festival is put on by the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy.

Entry to the event will be free.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.