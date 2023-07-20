Hamler tees up new water tower in village

HAMLER, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s out with the old and in with the new in the village of Hamler where workers are installing a 75,000-gallon water tower.

“Is a golf ball sitting on an upside-down golf tee,” Jeff Brubaker, mayor of the village of Hamler said.

The new $1.2 million dollar water tower will supply the village’s 600 residents with fresh drinking water and consist of just under 100,00 lbs. of steel and rising 125 feet into the air.

“The old one, they called it a witch’s hat, because of the design of it, it had the cap over the top, the flat top and all that,” Brubaker said.

The old water tower, which needs extensive repair to the outside, was built in 1941. The placement of the new water tower, just a stone’s throw away to the west, was vital for the village’s fire hydrants and fire trucks.

“You’re not supplying it with the proper pressure, you run out of water, out in the country we’re used to shuttling water, but in town, you really don’t have the room to do a lot of that, so fire hydrants is your only source of water,” Brubaker said.

Water quality was also the mayor’s main concern for the new water tower.

“Well one of the big improvements we’re gonna see, the other tower was 100,000 gallons, this one is 75,000 gallons, and in that water study, we study how much water we need each day and all that, and if you’re storing extra water, that’s not good, you don’t want to store water longer than it has to be stored,” Brubaker said.

Taylor Golden, who travels the country installing water towers for Maguire Iron, says the excitement is real when he travels to each community to do work.

“Be able to give them good water and you know help with the infrastructure, the town, it’s just a great feeling and I love doing it, it’s a great project,” Golden said.

Brubaker said on Aug. 8 a 165-ton crane will be used to install the rest of the water tower.

